NFL players unhappy with NFL safety measures for training camp

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the NFL told all of its teams that training camp would be on as scheduled, and suddenly, fans felt a sense of optimism about the fall season. However, Sunday proved that to be perhaps a false sense of hope, as NFL players spoke their minds, and did not mince words.
A number of superstars took to Twitter expressing their concerns about the league not following safety guidelines advised by medical experts. The league said just yesterday that players would begin reporting to training camp early this week, giving some of them hardly any time to get ready, but that wasn’t the main concern.
Drew Brees sent a Tweet saying “We need football, we need sports, we need hope! The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. Get it done, @NFL.”
Super Bowl champion and MVP Patrick Mahomes chimed in as well, saying “Getting ready to report this week hoping the NFL will come to agreement with the safe and right protocols so we can feel protected playing the sport we love, #WeWantToPlay.”
