Louisiana Knights set to return to MGM Park

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The action at MGM park rolls on, as the Louisiana Knights are set to make their return this Thursday for two more weekends of baseball. For fans in need of an afternoon or evening at the park, that opportunity is back, with safety as the top priority.
“We had such a great partnership with them in June, it worked out so well, we started talking and worked something out for a couple more weekends. We’re happy to have them back,” Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. “We will be open for fans, tickets will be sold at the gate. It will be safe. Employees will be wearing masks, and everyone will be encouraged to wear a mask when they come in. Seats will be socially distant. All the policies and procedures that are set forth in the state, we will be following.”
First game is this coming Thursday, July 23.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.