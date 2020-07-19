Hot & humid today. Showers and storms possible.

We’re in for another hot and humid day! Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will give us a chance for a few showers and storms late this morning and into the afternoon. Some storms could produce heavy downpours.
Rain chances will decrease after the sunset. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Monday and Tuesday will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Only isolated showers and storms are expected.
A tropical wave near Hispaniola will be moving into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of the week. There is a low chance for it to become a tropical depression. Depending on its track, we could see more showers and storms by Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll closely monitor how it evolves.
