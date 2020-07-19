Hit-and-run in Jackson Co. leaves one person dead

Officials say the suspect vehicle, identified as a blue 2018 Hyundai Elantra, was last seen traveling west on 1-10.

Hit-and-run in Jackson Co. leaves one person dead
HNN File Image (Source: Archive)
By WLOX Staff | July 19, 2020 at 7:10 AM CDT - Updated July 19 at 7:25 AM

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead following a fatal hit-and-run in Jackson County early Sunday morning.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, state troopers arrived on the scene located on Highway 609 northbound and Big Ridge Road around 2 a.m. and found one person lying in the roadway.

They also said they also discovered a vehicle that left the scene, which has been described as a blue 2018 Hyundai Elantra— as depicted in the photos below. Officials said the suspect vehicle was last seen traveling west on I-10.

Officials say this is what the suspect vehicle looks like — a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, blue in color.
Officials say this is what the suspect vehicle looks like — a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, blue in color. (Source: Mississippi Highway Patrol)

The identity of the person killed in the accident has not yet been released as the next of kin must be notified.

If you have any information regarding the hit-and-run, contact highway patrol of local law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.