Hit-and-run in Jackson Co. leaves one person dead

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead following a fatal hit-and-run in Jackson County early Sunday morning.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, state troopers arrived on the scene located on Highway 609 northbound and Big Ridge Road around 2 a.m. and found one person lying in the roadway.
They also said they also discovered a vehicle that left the scene, which has been described as a blue 2018 Hyundai Elantra— as depicted in the photos below. Officials said the suspect vehicle was last seen traveling west on I-10.
The identity of the person killed in the accident has not yet been released as the next of kin must be notified.
If you have any information regarding the hit-and-run, contact highway patrol of local law enforcement.
