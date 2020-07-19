Hancock County last of three coastal counties without mask mandate

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - As coronavirus cases continue to rise in South Mississippi, mask mandates exist for two coastal counties. With only 42 confirmed cases in the last seven days, Hancock County looks to steer clear of a mask mandate when the governor issues his new executive order.
Restaurants and shops were busy in downtown Bay St. Louis on Sunday. While it wasn’t typical business for a rain-free Sunday in July, people were out and about. Without a mandate in place for Hancock County, many of those out-and-abouters were without masks. At The Blind Tiger, they’re trying to not only flatten the curve but stay ahead of it.
“What we’re doing is, instead of continually being reactive, we’ve tried to become proactive. So we’re wearing masks, and we’re social distancing, and we’re scheduling accordingly, and we’re pre-shifting all of those things so that our employees, co-workers, know what to do and how to do it. Instead of waiting week-to-week and see how the situation changes, we don’t want to be behind that curve,” said The Blind Tiger Bay St. Louis Assistant Manager Drew Tomaszewski.
Because of the way the industry operates, Tomaszewski said that running a restaurant during a lingering pandemic is not unlike many normal days prior to COVID-19.
“If you know anybody that’s ever been in the restaurant business, it changes from day to day. As restaurateurs and restaurant people, we are problem solvers. If it’s masks that are gonna help keep our friends and neighbors safe, and our guests, enable them to come here and have a good time, then we’re gonna be proactive,” Tomaszewski said.
New to Bay St. Louis is NOLA-based Fleurty Girl. Masks have been a requirement to shop in founder Lauren Haydel’s boutique since the doors opened.
“We require masks at Fleurty Girl to shop, and we’ve done that since we reopened after the lockdown on May 4. It’s our way to try to slow the spread, do the right thing, keep our employees safe and keep our customers safe,” Haydel said.
Despite her attempt to keep customers safe, Haydel said that some still refuse to wear a mask. Ironically, her number one selling item in all of her stores are masks.
Haydel said a sweeping mandate would help many small businesses like hers work more efficiently.
”I wish the governor would make masks mandatory because then it would help us to do business the way we want to do business. In Louisiana, where we have stores, you have to wear masks. It’s very easy. Customers are already coming in with masks. It makes our job harder when we have to keep up with that. So, if people are required to mask when they go out into public, it makes our job easier,” Haydel told WLOX.
Gov. Tate Reeves’ mask mandate for 13 Mississippi counties is due to expire on Monday, but he has said we should expect that mandate to be extended.
