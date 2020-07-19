Gulfport artist’s best canvas on heads of NHL goalies

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Jason Livery of Gulfport has no problem with social distancing in his office.
He’s the only employee in his company Head Strong Graphx, and even in the world of COVID-19, there’s plenty of work to do.
“I’m constantly working puzzles in my head,” he said.
As a custom painter for 28 years, those puzzles have been seen on many canvases. Now, they are on the heads of National Hockey League goalies.
“I’m watching my masks on national television,” he said. “I’ve got millions and millions of people watching at night looking at my artwork on TV and they get the closeups on the goalies, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s cool.’”
He began the journey working small venues and got his big break in St. Louis when he got a chance to paint masks for Blues backup goalie Brian Elliott.
Recognition on a special project by the announcer was the icing on the cake.
“It was a mask for military night,” Livery said. “And he was talking about it, and he actually said my name and referenced me.”
He eventually was asked by starting goalie Jaroslav Halak to paint one as a memorial helmet in honor of his Slovakian teammate.
“He absolutely loved it, and it just went viral,” Livery said. “All the sporting outlets - Fox, SportsNet, everything that covers hockey - just went crazy.”
With extra work for college teams, amateur leagues and even the NFL, he stays busy in his workshop next to his home.
“I like doing pop culture because those get the most exposure.”
He’s not afraid to stretch his abilities.
“I like challenges,” Livery added. “I like to push myself to see how far I can, how detailed, how real I can make something look when I paint it.”
