Drew Brees tweets his concerns about the upcoming season
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Source: .)
By Spencer Chrisman | July 19, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT - Updated July 19 at 2:19 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees took to social media Sunday, July 19, to voice his concerns about the upcoming season.

“We need Football! We need sports! We need hope! The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. Get it done @NFL”

With the uncertainty of the NFL season still up in the air. The NFL did announce on Saturday, July 18, when players would start to report to training camp.

