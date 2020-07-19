Comet NEOWISE spotted in South Mississippi; still opportunity to see it if weather permits

According to NASA, Comet NEOWISE will be visible from earth through the rest of July. But, the best time to view it is now through July 23. Get away from city lights, tall trees and buildings. Look northwest close to the horizon about an hour after sunset. While the comet is visible to the naked eye, it is still small, and faint compared to brighter planets and stars nearby. For best viewing, use binoculars or a telescope.