Comet NEOWISE spotted in South Mississippi; still opportunity to see it if weather permits

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Comet NEOWISE is making a once in nearly 7,000-year pass by earth and has been visible in South Mississippi skies this month. Time is running out to get the best chance to see it. But, there is still time if weather permits!
When, where and how?
According to NASA, Comet NEOWISE will be visible from earth through the rest of July. But, the best time to view it is now through July 23. Get away from city lights, tall trees and buildings. Look northwest close to the horizon about an hour after sunset. While the comet is visible to the naked eye, it is still small, and faint compared to brighter planets and stars nearby. For best viewing, use binoculars or a telescope.
- Monday 7/20/20: 8:46-11:28 p.m.
- Tuesday 7/21/20: 8:43-11:38 p.m.
- Wednesday 7/22/20: 8:40 -11:46 p.m.
- Thursday 7/23/20: 8:37-11:53 p.m.
Comet NEOWISE was discovered this past March by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) program. According to NASA, it was highly uncertain on whether it would survive its trip around the sun and be visible from earth this summer. Thankfully, it did!
Comets are balls of frozen gases, rock and dust that orbit around the sun. When they encounter the intense heat from the sun, the ball heats up and begins to glow. Dust and gas begin to spew from the core, forming a tail that stretches away from the ball.
