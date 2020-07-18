18 South Miss. long-term care facilities report COVID-19 cases in residents, staff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Eighteen long-term care facilities in South Mississippi reported cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents this week.
In total, there were 68 employee cases, 120 resident cases and eight resident deaths related to COVID-19 reported in LTC facilities across the six southern counties.
Across the entire state, there were 1,017 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths reported Saturday.
This is the highest number of facilities in the six southern counties to report COVID-19 cases since the names of facilities were first released by the State Department of Health.
The names of the facilities where outbreaks have been reported had previously been withheld, citing patient privacy.
A Hinds County Chancery Court ruling said the names of facilities with outbreaks of COVID-19 should be disclosed out of public interest, and the court agreed. A further recommendation from the state attorney general backed up the decision.
While the names of the specific facilities were released, the names of individual patients will still not be public, nor will how many cases each facility has reported.
