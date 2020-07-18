18 South Miss. long-term care facilities report COVID-19 cases in residents, staff

Federal officials said new point-of-care testing in nursing homes will help prevent the spread of Covid-19. (Source: WOIO)
By WLOX Staff | July 18, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 5:31 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Eighteen long-term care facilities in South Mississippi reported cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents this week.

In total, there were 68 employee cases, 120 resident cases and eight resident deaths related to COVID-19 reported in LTC facilities across the six southern counties.

Facility Name County Facility Type Staff Cases Resident Cases Resident Deaths
Sparrow Hills, Inc. George Personal Care Home 1 0 0
Woodland Village Nursing Center Hancock Nursing Home 1 0 0
Boyington Health & Rehabilitation Center Harrison Nursing Home 18 51 3
Dixie White House Health & Rehabilitation Center Harrison Nursing Home 8 23 2
Driftwood Nursing Center Harrison Nursing Home 9 11 2
Greenbriar Nursing Center Harrison Nursing Home 3 0 0
Gulfport Care Center Harrison Nursing Home 3 1 0
Lakeview Nursing Center Harrison Nursing Home 1 0 0
One Magnolia Place Harrison Personal Care Home 1 0 0
South MS Regional Center Harrison ICF-IID 1 0 0
The Pillars of Biloxi Harrison Nursing Home 1 0 0
LeMoyne Place Jackson Personal Care Home 7 24 1
Plaza Community Living Center Jackson Nursing Home 1 2 0
River Chase Village Jackson Nursing Home 1 0 0
Singing River Health & Rehabilitation Center Jackson Nursing Home 3 0 0
Sunplex Subacute Center Jackson Nursing Home 2 3 0
Bedford Care Center of Picayune Pearl River Nursing Home 6 5 0
Pearl River County Nursing Home Pearl River Nursing Home 1 0 0

Across the entire state, there were 1,017 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths reported Saturday.

This is the highest number of facilities in the six southern counties to report COVID-19 cases since the names of facilities were first released by the State Department of Health.

The names of the facilities where outbreaks have been reported had previously been withheld, citing patient privacy.

[ TABLE: An in-depth look at the number of cases in long-term care facilities ]

A Hinds County Chancery Court ruling said the names of facilities with outbreaks of COVID-19 should be disclosed out of public interest, and the court agreed. A further recommendation from the state attorney general backed up the decision.

While the names of the specific facilities were released, the names of individual patients will still not be public, nor will how many cases each facility has reported.

