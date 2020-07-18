Reeves responds to White House task force report singling out 52 Miss. counties for COVID-19 increases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Eighteen states -- including Mississippi -- have been targeted as “red zone” areas because of recent increases in coronavirus cases in a White House Coronavirus Task Force report released Friday.
The report, obtained by the Center for Public Integrity and previously unreleased by the White House, takes a deep dive into those eighteen states, highlighting counties with significant increases and proposing strategies for reducing the spread of the virus, including more restrictive measures.
The document, which was sent to the governors of those affected states this week, spells out 52 counties in the Magnolia State identified as hot spots.
Gov. Tate Reeves says he saw the report for the first time Friday.
“They’re very interested in two criteria, on a county by county basis. They’re saying 100 new cases per 100 thousand residents but it’s over a seven-day period instead of a 14-day period,” Reeves said.
Compare that to Mississippi’s methodology: 500 new cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks -- or more than 200 new cases overall over the same period -- and you’ll see why the White House has flagged twice as many counties as the governor and health officials have.
On Monday, Reeves used that methodology to identify thirteen Mississippi counties as hot spots, placing mask mandates and restrictions on social gathering to help mitigate the spread.
Four days later, he announced eleven more could be added to that list -- Jones, Lamar, Humphreys, Sharkey, Panola, Forrest, Bolivar, Simpson, Tate, Tallahatchie, Walthall and Covington -- because of spikes there.
A 3 On Your Side analysis of COVID-19 cases earlier this week predicted nine of those eleven would likely be added to the list due to rising case counts.
Reeves said the criteria the White House uses to determine these problem counties also relies on positivity rates, something task force member Dr. Deborah Birx mentioned to him during her visit earlier this week.
Positivity rate is calculated by taking the number of positive tests and dividing it by all tests conducted, revealing a percentage.
If a county or state’s positivity rate is ten percent or higher, it’s placed in the red zone, Reeves said.
“My personal view is that the test positivity rate is not a great indicator in states like Mississippi because it hasn’t been really easy for us to get people to just go get random tests,” Reeves said.
Up until recently, Mississippi didn’t allow random tests, either, requiring specific symptoms before someone could be tested for COVID-19.
Still, the governor and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs both believe they can stem the spread of coronavirus -- without any drastic measures -- if people will just do the basics.
“You forgive my frustration that everybody wants the magic bullet of the contact tracing or the testing or the vaccine when the solution is just plainly obvious, in front of us, for everyone to see, and I’m baffled that the simplest of solutions is the one that we refuse to broadly adopt,” Dobbs said.
