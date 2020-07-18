Record day of 118 new positive COVID-19 cases in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeve’s mask mandate has been in effect in Jackson County since Monday, but COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with a single-day record of COVID-19 cases topping out at 118 reported cases. This is more than double the previous record of 51 cases on July 6.
Singing River Health System reported 26 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, a number that worries Ocean Springs resident Claude Stauter.
“Folks our age and older, and people that have health problems, they’re really at risk here,” Stauter said. “I hope certainly that the young people realize that, but statistics show this group that’s 20 to 29 age especially don’t seem to be taking that message to heart.”
Despite the increasing cases, Freddy Johnston does not support mandatory masks inside of businesses.
“Some businesses are saying you can’t come in without wearing one or they’ll call the police on you. That’s not right. It’s not right. It should be your decision and your decision only,” Johnston said. “People are freaking out, you know, it’s just crazy. It shouldn’t be happening. Open America back up again.”
If the trend of positive COVID-19 cases continues, Stauter is fearful that we could see another shutdown of businesses.
“From an economic standpoint, if things continue the way it is and gets worse and worse, then there’s no doubt they’re going to be in jeopardy because their businesses, their livelihoods, may be at stake,” Stauter said. “If we have to shut down the economy again, that’s going to be a real problem.”
It’s a problem that younger Jackson County residents, like Gabriel Barreto, believe is because people are becoming too comfortable.
“To me, it’s not normal. It’s not normal that you should have to go with a mask on everywhere,” Barreto said. “To me, you should just stay home, but it’s been going on for so long people are just getting used to it.”
The mask mandate in Jackson County is set to expire Monday, July 20, but Reeves has indicated he plans to extend the mandate.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.