Police search for person of interest after Wiggins man was fatally shot

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - A shooting in Wiggins on Friday night took the life of a young man, and now police in the area are searching for a person of interest in the crime.
According to the Wiggins Police Department, they received a call about shots fired on Hope Avenue, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found 20-year-old Jalen Curtis of Wiggins “lying on the ground unresponsive.”
Curtis was taken to Memorial Hospital in Stone County by American Medical Response and later passed away in the facility.
Police have identified the person of interest in this case as 26-year-old Kayla Dennis of Wiggins. They say Dennis fled the scene before officials arrived.
If you have any information regarding the crime or the whereabouts of Kayla Dennis, Wiggins police ask that you contact them at 601-928-5444 or MS Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
