NFL Training Camp will start as scheduled

New York, NY. (WLOX) - As speculation swirls around the world of college football and the possibility of a fall season, the NFL has maintained an attitude that would suggest a fall season is in its future. And Saturday, they took action.
Vice president of football operations Troy Vincent reportedly sent an email to all NFL teams saying that training camp is on as scheduled. Rookies will report on July 21, quarterbacks on July 23, and everyone else will report on July 28.
In terms of the structure of training camp, according to the NFL Network, a number of questions are still unanswered, but reports say teams are proceeding as if players will show up. As it stands, no more than 20 players can be allowed in a team facility at once.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.