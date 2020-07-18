Miss. public figures pay homage to civil rights icon John Lewis

“I am deeply saddened by the death of the passing of my colleague and brother, U.S. Rep. John Lewis. We are never truly prepared by the death of a loved one. Congressman Lewis was a man that was not afraid to speak truth to power and stand for righteousness. John was our moral conscience who selflessly guided us all. Our nation is better because of his years of service and commitment to make America live up to its promises. May God comfort his family, friends, and staff during this difficult time. “