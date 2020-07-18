Memphis dentist stepping up to transform lives, smiles of former inmates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis dentist is using his craft to change lives by transforming smiles.
“It’s not all about looks,” said Dr. Anthony Price. “It’s about what makes you feel good, and a lot of times teeth help out with that.”
Dr. Price has been a dentist for about 10 years, and specializes in cosmetic dentistry.
He calls it art -- customizing smiles for hundreds of his clients.
Recently, he partnered with the Buried Alive Project which works to help fight for criminal justice reform.
He gave a new smile to a man who was formerly incarcerated -- an experience he says also impacted his life especially being a Black man.
"I could tell immediately it made an impact in his life," Price said. "Sometimes there's a little unbalance in the court system, in the justice system and that's clear."
The video got the attention of Kim Kardashian West who is a prison reform advocate.
Price's efforts also come as Shelby County leaders consider an ordinance to Ban the Box which would remove the check box that asks if applicants have a criminal record when applying for Shelby County Government jobs.
The idea is to make it easier for ex-offenders to compete with other applicants.
Price hopes giving ex-offenders new smiles will ALSO help in that effort.
“Smiling is something that is very important, it’s essential and him coming out of prison, and if he’s not comfortable - that smile that’s just one more barrier.”
