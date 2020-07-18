Louisiana Knights making return to MGM Park

Based in Mandeville, Louisiana, the Louisiana Knights are one of the most respected baseball programs in the country. The Knights are comprised of multiple teams ranging from U8 to High School and compete in tournaments locally and nationally throughout the summer and fall. Players from all over the Gulf Coast region have enjoyed high levels of success with the Knights and several hundred of their players have gone on to successful college and professional careers. The organization’s mission is to provide its players and families with lifelong memories while giving players all the resources necessary to become the best versions of themselves on and off the field.