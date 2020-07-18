Louisiana Knights making return to MGM Park

BILOXI, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Biloxi Shuckers in partnership with the Louisiana Knights announced on Friday that MGM Park will once again host Knights’ games starting next week. Beginning on July 23 and concluding on August 2, the Knights will play games at the home of the Shuckers from Thursday through Sunday over two more weekends, this following four consecutive weekends of play during the month of June.
“We’re excited about continuing our partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers to conclude our 2020 summer season,” said founder and President of the Louisiana Knights Jack Cressend. “Our Louisiana Knights’ players and families have enjoyed the first class experience of playing at MGM Park. Hunter Reed and the entire Biloxi Shuckers staff have helped to provide the Knights with an opportunity to compete and perform at the highest level in a safe environment during these difficult times.”
The staff at MGM Park will continue to take all necessary precautions during Knights games to ensure proper sanitation and social distancing measures in compliance with local, state and federal guidelines in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
“Working with Jack Cressend and the Louisiana Knights has become a great partnership so we are thrilled to welcome them back,” said Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. “We all look forward to having the Shuckers return in April 2021, but until then it’s great to have the Knights providing quality baseball at MGM Park while understanding the importance of maintaining a safe place for all the players, coaches, fans and staff.”
For those looking to attend games, fans can expect a limited stadium seating capacity with certain seats, rows and sections blocked off to help maintain social distancing. There will also be hand sanitizer stationed at the front gates, outside the restrooms and by the concession stands. Additionally, the Shuckers have partnered with ServiceMaster Clean to ensure the safest possible environment through consistent cleaning and disinfecting of high traffic areas.
In their return to MGM Park, the Knights will play up to five games each day from Thursday through Sunday from July 23-26 and again the following weekend from July 30-August 2. Tickets will be available for purchase at the main gate on the day of the game.
Based in Mandeville, Louisiana, the Louisiana Knights are one of the most respected baseball programs in the country. The Knights are comprised of multiple teams ranging from U8 to High School and compete in tournaments locally and nationally throughout the summer and fall. Players from all over the Gulf Coast region have enjoyed high levels of success with the Knights and several hundred of their players have gone on to successful college and professional careers. The organization’s mission is to provide its players and families with lifelong memories while giving players all the resources necessary to become the best versions of themselves on and off the field.