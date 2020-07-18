Jeepin’ the Coast unofficially rolls on across South Miss.

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Jeepin’ the Coast was canceled this year, but you’ll still see plenty of Jeeps on the Coast this weekend.
Even though official Jeepin’ the Coast events were scrapped due to coronavirus concerns, hundreds still came together this weekend to unofficially celebrate the event.
Canceled is merely a word to Jeep lovers.
“We came from North Alabama down here to be part of this even though it was somewhat canceled, but we’re still a little free,” said Ken Moody.
“People didn’t want to cancel, so they came anyway,” added David Trellis.
Jeep lovers from all over came together Saturday for an unofficial ride across the Coast, making stops in Bay St. Louis, Long Beach, Biloxi and Ocean Springs.
It brought out people like Amber Miller, who traveled seven and a half hours from Arkansas to be here.
“We just wanted to come down, and get our Jeeps and see everybody. Enjoy the sunshine, and get out a little while,” she said.
Vendors were happy with the unexpected turnout.
“We’ve had a really awesome response. The Jeep family is just amazing. It’s super supportive, and we’re just super thankful for that,” said Loren Burke.
“I’m very surprised. It’s great that people come out and support our local communities,” said Bobby Statzer.
Despite an uptick in coronavirus cases on the Coast, people said they weren’t too worried about the larger crowds.
“Everyone is staying pretty grouped together with their families, and we’re staying close and we’re keeping our distance. So we’re definitely enjoying it and its a beautiful day,” Burke said.
“Just be mindful of everybody and yourself, and there hasn’t really been any issues with anyone so yeah,” Miller said.
These Jeep lovers enjoying what they love most about Jeepin’ the Coast, canceled or not.
“It’s really relaxing and fun just to be around our Jeep Family,” said Isabella Defelicivus.
