Hot and humid this weekend.

It’s going to be a typical summer day! Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. The heat index will be around 95-105. While a few isolated showers and storms are possible today, most of us will stay dry.
We’ll remain warm and calm tonight. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Sunday and Monday will be hot and humid again with highs near 90. A few more showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain. Rain chances will be slim on Tuesday with highs in the low 90s.
Scattered showers and storms are possible on Wednesday and Thursday thanks to more tropical moisture. If we see more rain, we may only warm up into the mid to upper 80s.
