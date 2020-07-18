Gulfport Sportsplex hosts National Fastpitch Alliance softball tournament

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The National Fastpitch Alliance just wrapped up a week of softball at the Gulfport Sportsplex. Players from as young as 8 and old as 18 came from as far east as Florida and as far west as New Mexico to battle it out for the NFA national championships.
With guidelines in place to help enforce social distancing, NFA executive director Dale Palmer said this week was a chance for the kids to shine after they’ve missed out on so much.
“All these kids that are here play high school ball, and they all lost those senior nights, those chances at a state title, they lost Prom, and all these things,” he said. “Then all of a sudden they lose their summer softball season for a while. It’s a real good boost to the kids to be able to feel like things are back to normal, when in reality they’re not quite.”
