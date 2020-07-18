COVID-19 leads to changes in 2020 Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality organization has been working to find a way to safely have a program during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m so thankful that we are even having a competition,” said 2019 Miss Hospitality Kasey Pearson. “I was a little worried when all this came out. I was a little worried that we wouldn’t be able to have it, but we have a great staff that really put their heads together and got this competition going.”
Some changes include face mask requirements, health screenings upon arrival and seating being reserved for families of the top 10.
“We kind of took some insight and really worked with our public health officials to see what things we could do to try and safely present an experience for the Miss Hospitality competition this year,” said Marlo Dorsey, executive director of Miss Hospitality.
The contestants say they were thrilled to learn there would be a program this year and are excited to take the stage Saturday and represent their homes.
“It’s a good way to get to know people and network and just create different bonds with people from all across Mississippi,” said Rondaisha Henry of Jasper County. “We’re making sure that we’re using social distancing and taking extra precautions as far as sanitary measures and things like that.”
“This is something I’ve watched many friends and people older than me do,” said Reagan Todd of Laurel. “It’s something I’ve been excited to do for a long time. It’s just a great sisterhood and a great bond that people get to have.”
The competition will be livestreaming on the organizations Facebook page.
It will begin at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater.
The following contestants will be competing in the Top 10:
- Greene County – McKay Lee Bray
- Hattiesburg – Callie Farris
- Jackson County – Cailin Sims
- Jasper County – Rondaisha Henry
- Laurel – Reagan Todd
- Lincoln County – Aly Floyd
- New Albany – Ivy Jordan
- Panola County – Andrea Berryhill
- Pike County – Ramsey Sanders
- Pontotoc County – Kassidy Young
