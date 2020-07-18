Alcorn State’s Simone McKinney not returning for 2021 season

“Simone has been everything you can ever want from a player. She has done an outstanding job representing Alcorn State University. I have known Simone since she was in middle school at Harrison Central with Coach Parker. She has an awesome family. I will definitely miss her,” said Alcorn head coach Josef Rankin. “She’s just in a position where she could have come back, heck we wanted her back, but she decided it’s better for her career to go get her Master’s at another institution because we do not offer it here and I am 100 percent behind that. She has definitely made an impact within our program and I appreciate her contribution to making us better! That is some serious production at the top of the order that we will have to replace. We’re going to really miss that young lady.”