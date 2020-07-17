TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal accident has lanes shut down on Hwy. 49 at West Wortham Rd.

By WLOX Staff | July 17, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 11:19 AM

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are on the scene of a fatal accident involving an 18-wheeler and a truck on Highway 49 in Harrison County.

The accident happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection near West Wortham Road in the southbound lanes. It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Bricks from one of the trucks are scattered across the highway. At this time, all southbound lanes and one northbound lane are closed.

Coroner Brian Switzer confirms he has been called to the scene.

We have a reporter headed that way and will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

