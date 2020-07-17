Teens accused of robbing man at gunpoint in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two 16-year-old boys are facing felony charges after authorities say they robbed a man using a stolen gun.
The robbery happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Stacey and Jean streets in the Virginia City neighborhood of Latimer.
According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, the teens were both armed with handguns when they robbed the man. Both juveniles were arrested late Thursday afternoon at the Biloxi home where one of the suspects lives. The second teen is a resident of Vancleave.
During the arrest, authorities were able to locate the guns used in the robbery, one of which had been reported as stolen from Pearl River County.
Authorities say the Vancleave teen had the stolen gun. In addition to the armed robbery charge both boys are facing, he is also charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Bond for the teenagers is expected to be set later this afternoon.
Due to the age of the suspects, WLOX is choosing not to release their names.
