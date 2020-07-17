Suspect indicted in murder of missing Stone County man

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A grand jury indicted Christopher Hendrix on a first-degree murder charge in the disappearance of Robert Bruce Hariel.
Hendrix was already in jail, accused of kidnapping Hariel. He’s now also charged in Hariel’s death.
Stone County investigators will not say if they ever found Hariel’s body. However, a grand jury determined they had enough probable cause to link Hendrix to murder.
Hariel was last seen Jan. 11, 2019, when he reportedly drove off with Hendrix in Hendrix’s vehicle. That vehicle was later found burned in Perkinston. Investigators have not said why the two men were together.
