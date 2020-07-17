Suspect arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport police have arrested someone in connection to a July 9 fatal shooting.
Samuel Bridges, 22, was arrested Friday for one count of murder in the death of Quincy Smothers.
At around 1:17 a.m. July 9, police responded to the area of Michigan Avenue and Monroe Street in reference to a possible motorcycle accident. There, officers discovered Smothers lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene.
Bridges is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
