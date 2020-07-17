Suspect arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting
Samuel Bridges, 22, was arrested Friday for one count of murder in the death of Quincy Smothers. (Source: Gulfport Police Department)
By WLOX Staff | July 17, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 8:09 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport police have arrested someone in connection to a July 9 fatal shooting.

Samuel Bridges, 22, was arrested Friday for one count of murder in the death of Quincy Smothers.

[ 23-year-old Gulfport man identified as victim in overnight shooting ]

At around 1:17 a.m. July 9, police responded to the area of Michigan Avenue and Monroe Street in reference to a possible motorcycle accident. There, officers discovered Smothers lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene.

Bridges is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.