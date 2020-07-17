Police looking for suspect after one person shot in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that happened Friday in Biloxi.
Crime scene tape surrounds the area on Elmer Street where the shooting took place.
According to police, two people got into an argument and one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other person. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are now searching for the person who shot the victim. A description of the suspect has not yet been released.
WLOX is working to learn more and will update this story as new details become available.
