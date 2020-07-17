Much lower rain chances. Typical summer heat.

Much lower rain chances and slightly hotter temperatures than yesterday is our new weather pattern pattern starting today and continuing into parts of the weekend. For today, expect mostly sunny skies and highs ranging from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. The heat index will be about 100 to 105 degrees so use extreme caution if spending plenty of time outdoors and be sure to keep cool & stay hydrated. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible but most of the area will probably stay rain-free the whole day. This typical summertime pattern will continue for tomorrow too. Tropics remain quiet. Hurricane season typically peaks in early September which is less than two months away.