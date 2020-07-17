Jeepin’ The Coast canceled? It’s hard to tell with all the Jeeps in town

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - They are wearing t-shirts stamped “canceled” with pride.
They are filling the streets and bars and restaurants along the Coast.
They do not need an official event to come have fun.
They are “Jeeples.”
“How do you go wrong with a Jeep? Let’s be honest,” said Jeeple Ariel Pierce of Mandeville, Louisiana. " We’ve got big tires, we’ve got loud music and we’ve got a good community.”
That community had made plans to come to the Coast for the weekend, and they’re not going to be denied. Coronavirus concerns were the official reason for the event being canceled, but participants felt they could take care of themselves and still have fun.
“We’re practicing social distancing, obviously, and taking all the protocols that are needed, per the CDC,” Pierce said. “We’re just all here to have a good time, hang out, enjoy people from around the world that have come down to enjoy Jeepin’ The Coast.”
Pierce was in downtown Bay St. Louis with a dozen or so other Jeeples including Beth Waltman of Pass Christian, who explained why the show went on.
“We had family that had booked months in advance to come down here,” she said. “They couldn’t get their money back on their Airbnbs. Everybody had already gotten vacation off from work, and so we all just decided that hey let’s all just get together and ride, as long as we stay away from each other, you know, social distancing, wear masks, do everything that we’re supposed to do, it should be fine.”
So they will be soaking up the sun with their tops down and their radio up loud all weekend long.
“It’s just an enjoyable event that we all wait all year round for,” Pierce said. “If it’s mandatory that we just cruise around down the beach in our Jeeps that’s what we’ll do. We’re just enjoying each other’s company, checking out each other’s awesome Jeeps that’s about it.”
“We’re just a big family,” added Waltman with a smile.
