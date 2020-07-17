Harrison Central basketball players receive academic scholarship

Both recipients had unique stories that justified the honor. Bobinger suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first week of the Rebelettes 2019-20 season, but never missed a practice. Robinson wasn’t receiving as much playing time in his final season with the Rebels and considered quitting the team, but was persuaded by head coach Boo Hardy. Despite being on the bench, Robinson’s energy and support for his teammates provided an extra spark during the team’s run to Jackson for the Class 6A semifinals.