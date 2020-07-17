Harrison Central basketball players receive academic scholarship

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Over the last few weeks, several athletes have received scholarship offers for their one-of-a-kind talent on the field and court, but those offers don’t turn into roster spots unless they make the grade.
On Wednesday morning, two Harrison Central basketball players received academic scholarships. Breanna Bobinger and Talvon Robinson were recipients of the Robin Alfred Midcalf Student Athlete Scholarship. The award is given to those who have shown the most courage, have been the best teammate as well as being good members of the Harrison Central community. The committee is interested in more than just the numbers on the stat sheet.
Both recipients had unique stories that justified the honor. Bobinger suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first week of the Rebelettes 2019-20 season, but never missed a practice. Robinson wasn’t receiving as much playing time in his final season with the Rebels and considered quitting the team, but was persuaded by head coach Boo Hardy. Despite being on the bench, Robinson’s energy and support for his teammates provided an extra spark during the team’s run to Jackson for the Class 6A semifinals.
Bobinger graduated with a 3.6 GPA in May, while Robinson crossed the stage boasting a 3.1 GPA.
“I actually didn’t know until I got here,” Bobinger told WLOX. “I was shocked because I had no idea what was going on, but I’m honored. I feel honored.”
“I kept on encouraging my teammates, cheering them on and I just felt like I couldn’t find that role, so I decided I was going to quit,” Robinson said.
“He (Coach Hardy) told me not to quit, like ‘I got something for you’, and so I stayed. I’m blessed that I did stay. This scholarship will definitely help out with towards books, tuition. Like I said again, I’m just truly blessed to receive this award.”
The award will be given annually to one girl HCHS varsity basketball player and one boy HCHS varsity basketball player with a grade point average of at least 2.5, according to Thomas Brosig, husband of Harrison Central alumna Robin Midcalf.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.