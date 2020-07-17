Gautier’s Bryson Hurst receives offer from Tennessee

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier offensive tackle, Bryson Hurst, is on the radar of several division one programs with Tennessee joining the mix today. The junior Gator is now up to seven Division I offers, nine college scholarships total.
Over the span of two weeks back in early June, Hurst picked up offers from Florida State, Mizzou, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, and Mississippi State.
The 6′6″, 320-pound lineman has seen his stock rise after participating in camps this summer like ESPN’s 300 Elite Underclassmen.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.