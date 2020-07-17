Coin shortage has businesses asking, “Brother, can you spare a dime?”

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi banks and businesses are hoping you’ll spend some time this weekend cleaning out your piggy banks and spare change jars.
You’ve probably heard that the pandemic-related shutdown of businesses significantly slowed the normal rate of coin circulation. Add to that the number of consumers who started shopping online, and using debit and credit cards to avoid physical contact associated with using cash and you suddenly have a nationwide coin shortage.
“This was an unforeseen consequence of the pandemic, and over time this will work itself out,” said Gordon Fellows, president and CEO of the Mississippi Bankers Association.
As more businesses reopen, those merchants need to stock coins, but a large number remain with consumers. Recirculated coins are said to represent more than 80% of the supply, with the remaining amount being new coins produced by the U.S. Mint.
“There is adequate coin in the economy, however the slowed pace of circulation means that a sufficient amount of coins is not readily available where needed,” said Fellows. “If you have spare change, we encourage Mississippians to check with their local bank to see if they are accepting coins or deposit them in grocery store coin-cashing machines. If you do plan to take coins to your bank, check with your branch before you go, though, because many lobbies are only accessible by appointment to protect customers and employees.”
Some local business owners have even turned to social media looking for spare change. So if you have a local business you regularly support, you may want to reach out to them directly to see if they’re in need of change. Then make a purchase using your rolled coins.
In the beginning of 2020, more than 4 billion coins were deposited—or recirculated—each month, and those numbers dropped to less than 2 billion beginning in April. The Federal Reserve projects the gap between supply and demand between 2.3 to 3.5 billion coins each month through the end of 2020.
The Federal Reserve convened a task force charged with developing a plan to increase coin circulation. Members met for the first time on July 10, and are expected to report recommendations soon.
