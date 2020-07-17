Authorities investigate body found possibly tied to PRC missing person case

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A body has been discovered in Hancock County Friday afternoon.
The chief deputy of the sheriff’s department tells WLOX News that the body is believed to be connected to the missing person case in neighboring Pearl River County.
Crime scene experts from both counties are in the woods off of Texas Flat Road, processing the scene, looking for any clues that might link them to suspects tied to this case.
Willie Ray Jones has been missing from Picayune since July 6. Earlier this week, they held a vigil at a Picayune park, praying someone might locate Jones.
That night, two persons of interest in Jones’ disappearance were captured in Colorado.
Friday evening, Pearl River County Sheriff’s Maj. Marc Ogden released to the Picayune Item that a third arrest had been made in connection to Jones’ disappearance. Ogden said information collected led to the arrest of 18-year-old Austin Brookshire of Rankin County.
