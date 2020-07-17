Arrest made in Memorial Day fatal road rage shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation have made an arrest in connection with Memorial Day weekend road rage shooting incident that took the life of Brandon Box.
The shooting happened on May 25 around 4:30 p.m.
The two vehicles reportedly engaged in aggressive driving for nearly 20 miles in Jackson County before the road rage culminated with one of the drivers being shot near mile marker 51.
Brandon Box, 30 of Gulfport, was rushed to Ocean Springs Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials will hold a press conference Monday, July 20, at 10 a.m. MBI worked with the assistance of the DEA Task Force and Hammond Police Department.
