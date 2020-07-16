Wife says ‘prognosis is good’ after Miss. representative admitted to ICU for COVID-19

Rep. Manly Barton tests positive for COVID-19 (Source: Rep. Manly Barton)
By WLOX Staff | July 16, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 5:19 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Rep. Manly Barton is in intensive care after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Legislators took to social media asking for prayers for Barton.

My friend and fellow Legislator Manly Barton is in ICU with COVID. Please help me pray for him. He is the kindest man and I enjoy working with him so much.

Posted by Becky Currie on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Wife Sarah Barton told WLOX that Manly was doing well under the circumstances.

“All things considered, he’s doing well. He’s awake and alert. The prognosis is good. The family appreciates your prayers,” she said.

Sarah also clarified that Manly is not on a ventilator. The family said he is on oxygen but has never been on a ventilator.

Rep. Manly Barton represents District 109, which includes George and Jackson counties. Multiple cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State Legislature after lawmakers spent several days in the state capitol voting to change the state flag.

