Scattered thunderstorms help to fight off the heat

A weak upper disturbance continues to boost rain chances across our region today. The good news is that should really limit how much we heat up today. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s today. Heat index only up to about 102. New rain amounts up to 1.5 inches are expected, with isolated higher totals possible. As that disturbance moves to our west by Friday we should see decreasing rain chances. By Friday, we’ll also have southeast wind off the Gulf which should bring a more typical summertime feel with highs near the lower 90s. Tropics remain quiet. Hurricane season typically peaks in early September which is less than two months away.