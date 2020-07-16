Popp’s Ferry Bridge tender recalls Tuesday’s barge accident

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine working as a draw bridge tender and seeing a barge slam into the wooden pilings right below you. That’s how Jennifer Hudson’s day went Tuesday after opening the Popp’s Ferry Bridge for what she thought would be a routine procedure.
"I've been doing this for a long time, and I know how they make the curve, and he didn't make the curve, and I was like, I just stood there, I couldn't do anything," Hudson said. "I was in shock, and it's like 'Oh My God, he's coming to hit me.' It was a scary moment, I didn't know if I should run out of the building or run off the bridge, but I did stay up there, and he did hit me, and I shook like a little earthquake."
Hudson was ok, but what’s called the dolphin pilings on the south side of the draw were knocked out.
“You don’t know what to do, you’re just like stuck, and you’re praying to God that nothing serious will happen, and I’m glad it didn’t,” Hudson said. She’s been a draw bridge tender for 11 years.
She told us this isn’t the first time she’s seen a barge hit something on the Popp’s Ferry Bridge. She said it also happened back in 2013 when a barge scraped the fenders right below her. She said besides these two instances, her job is very routine.
"It's pretty normal up here. We do have some glitches sometimes and we get those fixed, but other than that, It's just a routine kind of day," she said.
Days like Thursday, where other than spotting a rogue alligator in the channel or a school of dolphins near the shoreline, it’s a lot of watching, waiting and hoping nothing like Tuesday’s accident ever happens again.
Since Tuesday the City of Biloxi has installed a security camera on top of the bridge tenders building that can see activity on the bridge itself and also down below.
