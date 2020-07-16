Picayune community holds vigil for missing man, Willie Jones

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - The rain held off just long enough on Wednesday night for the community to rally together and hold a candlelit vigil in honor of 28-year-old Willie Jones.
The search is still on for Jones, who was reported missing July 6. His brother, Maurice Jones, organized the vigil to ask for help from the community.
“You never know the support until you need it, you know? And I ain’t never know that he had this many supporters,” said Maurice Jones. “I knew he was loved, but I didn’t know he was this loved.”
As he spoke to the crowd of supporters, Maurice Jones said he has one overall goal.
“I appreciate everybody for coming out and everybody for being a part of bringing him home, and we not going to stop until we bring him home,” said Maurice Jones. “Things happened and we trying to find out why it happened and where my brother at.”
Charles Bates, a friend of Willie Jones, took the stage to speak about the importance of peacefully gathering while also increasing search efforts.
“It’s my family. These are my brothers. These are my friends. We out here man. We beating the bushes. We looking for him. That’s what we here for,” said Charles Bates. “We’re here peacefully. We’re not about any violence or none of that. We just want to bring my homeboy home.”
Maurice Jones organized another search party for Thursday morning in the hopes of finding his brother, Willie.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.