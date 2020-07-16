Pass Christian’s Regen McGee chosen as 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year nominee

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) - Regen McGee, a senior distance runner at the University of Southern Mississippi, was named one of a record 605 female college athletes nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award in an announcement Tuesday.
The Pass Christian, Miss., native is a member of the Golden Eagle cross country as well as the indoor and outdoor track and field squad, having lettered in each of the last four seasons.The senior is heavily involved in Southern Miss Student Athlete Advisory Committee as the cross country representative, and among her volunteer efforts this past fall, she helped with the SAAC food drive which collected 1,010 pounds of canned and non-perishable food that was donated to the Eagles Nest Food Pantry on the campus of Southern Miss. She was the school’s Conference USA Spirit of Service winner for the Fall 2019.
Rooted in Title IX, the NCAA Woman of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
The nominees represent all three NCAA divisions, including 259 nominees from Division I, 126 from Division II and 220 from Division III. Nominees competed in 24 sports, with multisport student-athletes accounting for 128 of the nominees.Member schools are encouraged to honor their top graduating female college athletes each year by submitting their names for consideration for the Woman of the Year Award.
Schools can recognize two nominees if at least one is a woman of color or international student-athlete.Conference offices will select up to two nominees each from their pool of member school nominees. All nominees who compete in a sport not sponsored by their school’s primary conference, as well as associate conference nominees and independent nominees, will be considered by a selection committee. Then, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.From the Top 30, the Woman of the Year selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division and announce nine finalists. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then will choose the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year, who will be named this fall.