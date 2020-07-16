Pascagoula Fire Department gets new ventilation system with federal money

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula Fire Department got a gubernatorial visit on Thursday. A new ventilation system is in place for firemen in Pascagoula, and they have FEMA to thank.
As part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, the Central Fire Station was granted $70,000 for the upgrade. Gov. Tate Reeves and FEMA Brass were in South Mississippi on Thursday to see the new ventilation system at the Pascagoula Fire Department. Jon Hyatt, training chief for the department, spearheaded the request for funds to bring the system to Jackson County.
“What it does is the exhaust that comes out of fire trucks, instead of it being in our truck is exposing our guys to carcinogens, it actually sucks them up for a blower and out the building,” Hyatt said.
With exposure to smoke and other harmful inhalants, and now COVID-19, this new system will allow the firefighters to be free from additional life-threatening substances emitted from their most powerful fire fighting tool.
“It’s gonna limit their exposure to cancer-causing agents that come from the exhaust of diesel when it comes out of the tailpipe of a fire truck,” Hyatt said.
Having the governor on hand showing his support for the work done by Pascagoula’s first-responders made the day that much sweeter.
“Oh, it meant a lot. It meant a lot. Anytime the governor comes, that’s a good thing. I’ve been here 21 years and the governor’s never been here. It’s a pretty big deal,” Hyatt exclaimed.
The money received by the Pascagoula Fire Department was part of $5.1 million awarded by FEMA to fire departments in 12 other cities in Mississippi. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith were instrumental in the overall award. The cities that were awarded grant money are as follows:
- City of Jackson - $3,473,190 for hiring of firefighters
- City of Canton - $883,782 for hiring of firefighters
- Walls Volunteer Fire Department, Walls - $163,017.14 for operations and safety equipment
- Elliott Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., Grenada - $156,428.57 for vehicle acquisition
- City of Iuka - $143,857.14 for operations and safety equipment
- City of Columbus - $96,284.54 for personal training equipment
- City of Pascagoula - $70,535.45 for operations and safety equipment
- City of Laurel - $65,734.28 for operations and safety equipment
- Puckett Volunteer Fire Department, Puckett - $46,714.28 to purchase self-contained breathing apparatuses
- City of Biloxi - $31,032.38 for fire prevention and safety programs
- New Site Volunteer Fire Department, New Site - $24,725.71 for operations and safety equipment
- Town of Sandersville - $15,238.09 for operations and safety equipment
- Utica Volunteer Fire Department, Utica - $1,500 for recruitment and retention programs
