Parents call for virtual learning in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Returning to school in a pandemic is not going to be easy.
Across the Coast, school districts are publishing their plans to resume school as coronavirus cases continue to rise. Looking at the variety of plans, it is clear that there is not a consensus on the best way to handle this.
Harrison County School District announced its plans this week, and they include a mask requirement but no online learning option. Some parents in the district want other options.
“We’re asking them to consider distance learning for the fall semester due to the state that we’re in right now with COVID-19, and when we come to the spring semester, re-evaluate and see where we sit,” said parent Alexandria Smith.
The district did provide distance learning options at the end of last year when the governor closed all schools, but 72% of parents who responded to a survey this summer supported returning to a traditional school setting.
“We understand there are kids that need to go back to school whether they have parents that are working in the medical field or some field that they can’t telework from home, and so that’s a good start for them, and so that’s why this is a second option,” Smith said.
The district’s statement to parents on the restart plan said there will need to be flexibility as the many variables regarding COVID-19 change in the coming days and weeks.
“There’s a lot of medical studies out; there’s a lot of questions. We don’t’ know everything about COIVD-19, and I think in the end that the deciding factor is that we don’t know everything and until we do, it’s not safe to put all the kids back at school with their at-risk families,” Smith said.
The school district’s policy requires in-person attendance unless there is a documented medical condition that has been approved by the school’s principal. That would qualify the student for their homebound program. That medical issue does not have to be COVID-related.
“Allow everyone to have the option, but allow all the parents who do want their children to stay at home and are going to keep them home. I think that’s key because everybody wins. You can keep the kids home and then the other kids that have to go to school, they’re not as crowded,” Smith said.
An online petition has been creating asking for the school district to offer a virtual option for students. At the time of this report, the petition has more than 2,000 signatures.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.