New website lists Mississippi-based companies selling PPE

“Over the last several weeks we’ve focused on different initiatives to help Mississippians right now. While the entire group continues to look at mid-term and long-term ways to boost our economy, we also look at what’s needed right now in small-town Mississippi by our small businesses,” said Monica Harrigill, co-chair of the Small Business Subcommittee for ReStart Mississippi. “We realized very early on access to PPE in a ready manner was difficult and hard to come by for small businesses not buying it by the hundreds of thousands.. with MDA and MEMA we were able to come up with a way to have this website, a resource digital hub, where now all businesses can go and find products that are made both for Mississippians and here in Mississippi.”