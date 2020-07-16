New website lists Mississippi-based companies selling PPE

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s a new website dedicated to helping Mississippians find hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, masks and other PPE supplies. Just go to MS-PPE.org.
There you’ll find a list of several locally owned and operated businesses making and/or supplying these much sought after items.
“For too long we relied on our nation’s adversary in China to produce this equipment,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “There are many small businesses that are stepping up, competing and offering these critical goods. We’ve listed several Mississippi companies along with the goods they offer and contact info already.”
The governor’s ReStart Mississippi group developed the idea after realizing how difficult it is for small businesses and organizations to find PPE, so they created this digital hub for Mississippians to use and find products that are both for Mississippians and made in Mississippi.
“Over the last several weeks we’ve focused on different initiatives to help Mississippians right now. While the entire group continues to look at mid-term and long-term ways to boost our economy, we also look at what’s needed right now in small-town Mississippi by our small businesses,” said Monica Harrigill, co-chair of the Small Business Subcommittee for ReStart Mississippi. “We realized very early on access to PPE in a ready manner was difficult and hard to come by for small businesses not buying it by the hundreds of thousands.. with MDA and MEMA we were able to come up with a way to have this website, a resource digital hub, where now all businesses can go and find products that are made both for Mississippians and here in Mississippi.”
One of those businesses is Gulf Coast Business Furniture and Supply in Gulfport. Owner John Rea said his staff has been working hard since the pandemic started to keep supplies on the shelves.
“We have a lot of supplies in stock: masks, disinfectant cleaners, disinfectant sprays, sanitizer; you name it, we got it in stock today. You can come to 14484 Dedeaux in Gulfport and get anything you need,” Rea said. “Thermometers, wall thermometers, we have practically anything you can think of in stock right now. the things that are very hard to get right now are vinyl and nitric gloves, disinfectant sprays such as Lysol wipes.
“While Amazon was out there and other larger companies which are mail-order companies while they were out there price gouging and really taking advantage of the market, how hard it was to get those products, we were here all along selling those products at the same price precoded as we are now.”
Again, to access that website, go to MS-PPE.org.
