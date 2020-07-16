Mississippi Aquarium will open August 29th

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - August 29th is a somber anniversary for many on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. On that day in 2005, Hurricane Katrina roared ashore and changed the coastline forever. August 29, 2020 will mark a new beginning as the $98 million Mississippi Aquarium opens for business in Gulfport.
The long awaited opening date was announced live on WLOX News at 6pm by Mississippi Aquarium CEO Kurt Allen, who said they purposely wanted to highlight the revitalization of the coast. He said there are so many great stories of recovery and rebuilding, and now the Mississippi Aquarium will be another one of those.
The aquarium includes more than 80,000 square feet of interactive exhibits, a shores of Mississippi exhibit, an outdoor boardwalk, an aviary, and habitats for various marine life including otters, crocodiles, fish and more.
Many of the animals waiting to move into the aquarium are currently being housed at the Aquatic Research Center. Click here for an exclusive look inside that facility. Once the aquarium opens, the ARC will continue to operate as a facility dedicated to marine science.
You can learn more about the Mississippi Aquarium, become a member, or buy tickets online at www.msaquarium.org
