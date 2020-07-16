Crews respond to Wolf River at Bells Ferry to possible drowning

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Crews responded to Bells Ferry Road over the Wolf River to reports of someone under the water.
Harrison County, Gulfport and CRTC officials all responded after 4 p.m. Thursday to the possible drowning.
Sheriff Troy Peterson told WLOX that a group of about five people were at the river when the current pulled one person under. Peterson also said the visibility was near zero due to mud and recent rain.
The swimming hole at the Wolf River was the spot of another drowning a little over a year ago when recent high school graduate Peyton Henson was pulled under the water by strong currents while swimming with a friend near Bells Ferry Bridge.
Peterson said recovery crews will be back out on scene first thing Friday morning to continue the search.
