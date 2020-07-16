Coast couple shares what it’s like to be on the front lines of COVID-19 pandemic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the coronavirus continues its devastating wave, those on the front lines are trying to cope with the stress of it all. Hospitals across the country are becoming overwhelmed as case numbers surge.
Steve and Caitlin Kelly both work at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport. Steve as an emergency room nurse practitioner, and Caitlin as a registered nurse who often works in the COVID-19 unit.
Each day on the front lines brings new risks and a new level of stress, especially as cases surge.
“The fact that we don’t know how long this will be really adds an extra layer of fear because we’re ready for it to be over. It’s not over, and here we are four months in, and no end in sight,” Caitlin said.
“We are taking care of patients who are sick. We don’t always know particularly what we’re going into when we go in those rooms, so having an influx, a greater volume of sick patients, we have to take great precautions and whatnot,” Steve said.
The pressures of the job can sometimes take an emotional toll on frontline workers as they continue their work to fight COVID-19.
Caitlin and Steve credit their faith and teamwork for carrying them through.
“A lot of people work in that unit that are from all different parts of the hospital and I have never felt safer being with those nurses in a teamwork environment. Everybody is all hands on deck all the time,” Caitlin said.
They said support from the community is also vital, and they encourage people to do their part to slow the spread of the virus.
“Pray for your nation, pray for your healthcare community, pray for the patients. Wear the mask, and do the things you’re supposed to do, and not because somebody is telling you, but because it’s the right thing to do,” Steve said.
With coronavirus cases quickly rising, the couple said they’re concerned about what’s next, but they remain passionate about the job they do to care for others.
“As the surge increases, we just know that it’s going to be ok. We just keep doing everything we can do and that’s all you can do,” Steve said.
Memorial Hospital officials said while they have seen an increase in COVID-19 admissions, they have not become overwhelmed with patients.
