Tourists, tourism celebrates as Ship Island reopens after pier repair

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It is now business as usual for Ship Island Excursions.
And that gives Capt. Louis Skrmetta a little hope.
“We are excited about it,” he said. “People have been calling every day.”
Tropical Storm Cristobol put a hurt on the ferry pier, which closed down the island.
But temporary repairs were made this week, ahead of schedule.
The news is certainly well received, but the question is, is it enough time to salvage an already tough summer season?
COVID-19 had already limited business.
“It has been down. People are very cautious right now,” Skrmetta said. “But we assure folks that we are doing everything we can with social distancing aboard the boats. We’re asking folks to bring a mask with them. You don’t have to wear it outside. We certainly encourage it. Wear a mask inside the boat. But there’s plenty of island to walk and get your space if you need it.”
But then Cristobol came.
“It was terrible. We were just so disgusted about it,” Skrmetta said. “But we’re excited now that we’re at least able to salvage some of the summer. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that it will be a better fall than normal.”
Skrmetta said the island is ready for tourists.
“The National Park Service has pumped in a new beach in front of Fort Massachusetts,” he said. “It’s a huge, new beach on the north side of the island, so you don’t have to walk all the way across the island to for that big, long, beautiful white beach.”
And that’s what Adam Carr and family of Birmingham, Ala., are looking forward to.
“We had read about Ship Island and how cool it was for the kids and for the shell hunting,” he said.
And he’s happy to hear that the trips are back on.
“Yeah, we are,” he said with a relieved laugh. “It would have been a disappointment for the kids, that’s for sure.”
While the island is open, Fort Massachusetts will remain closed because of staffing shortages due to COVID-19. The National Park Service has awarded a contract for permanent repairs to the pier and expects to start work in mid-August.
For more information about the Ship Island Excursions schedule, click here.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.