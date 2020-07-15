Option to homeschool Coast children increases amid pandemic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As schools across the Coast make plans for a new school year, some parents are looking at alternative education options.
Interest in homeschooling programs has spiked in recent weeks.
Missy Ball and Reagan Collum just opened a bookstore called “The Homeschool Solution” and offer advice and guidance to parents who are interested in or are currently homeschooling. And already, they’re staying busy.
They said more parents are turning to them for information about homeschooling.
“We have a lot of questions, a lot of phone calls, a lot of emails,” said Collum.
Collum said some parents are worried about sending their children back to the classroom.
"I think families are scared, I think they're worried about this virus is going to do and what this school year is going to look like."
Over at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, they're seeing unprecedented interest in their homeschool program.
The program offers extracurricular activities like art and sports for homeschooled children.
“I’ve had a lot of calls and emails, which I normally don’t get. I’m normally reaching out to people, but now people are reaching out to us, just to see what we’re offering and what’s going on,” said music and creative arts coordinator Jennifer Weiss.
Weiss said people are beginning to look at homeschooling with new eyes.
“Now it’s become this kind of normalized thing because we had to do school from home for months, people are like oh okay, this is doable, I can do this.”
Collum and Ball said though parents may face a lot of questions as they turn their home into the classroom, they shouldn’t be intimidated.
“Lots of encouragement to families— you can do this, you can do this, and we’re here to help you, you can do this.”
Ball and Collum say it’s important that parents reach out to other experienced homeschool parents to help guide them through the transition.
