One of oldest buildings on St. Stanislaus campus torn down

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Since its opening in 1854, St. Stanislaus College has seen thousands of students come and go.
Now one of the oldest buildings left on campus is being reduced to a pile of bricks.
Having played many different roles on campus, the Chapel Building has sat dark and empty since Hurricane Katrina ravaged the 90-year old building. Dating back to 1930, this piece of campus history is getting demolished.
The old gym will also be razed; however, that won’t begin until this work is complete.
“We are demolitioning our two oldest buildings on campus,” said Joseph Gex, alumni director. “We’re doing it for the future success of the school but with real mindful thought behind the safety of our current students going to and from the campus.”
Even though it’s bittersweet, President Brother Barry Landry said this has been long overdue.
“That mourning took place 15 years ago, and a lot of our lives have changed as a result of that. So, it’s hard to watch, but it doesn’t have the same emotional impact that the real loss of it, which happened 15 years ago, had,” Landry said.
