MSU’s Chris Jones receives big payday from Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, KS. (WLOX) - Former MSU defensive tackle, Chris Jones and the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a 4-year contract extension worth up to 85 million.
The deal includes 37 million upon signing and 60 million in guarantees for injury according to ESPN. The deal comes after Jones tweeted out that he might sit out the 2020 season earlier in July after the team used a non-exclusive franchise tag on him in March instead of the long-term deal he wanted.
A pro bowler in 2019, Jones is considered one of the top defensive lineman in the NFL. In four seasons in Kansas City, Jones has collected 33 sacks, seven forced-fumbles, and 97 solo tackles in 61 career games.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.