Moss Point leaders say ‘business as usual’ following mayor’s indictment

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Following last week’s announcement that Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife Natasha were facing federal charges, city leaders held a special call meeting Tuesday to discuss the matter.
Mayor Pro Temp Robert Byrd, along with Alderman David Chapman, pushed for the meeting to discuss city operations following the 14-count indictment.
That indictment alleges Mario and Natasha King raised money through their private business Rejuvenate and didn’t use it for its intended purpose, which was to finance a mental health space for Moss Point students.
Tuesday, the city’s board of alderman met via teleconference to discuss the mayor’s official duties following the federal charges.
Chapman said the board of alderman wanted to make sure that Mayor Mario King will still be able to continue in his official capacity following the indictment.
“We got that assurance. It was an engaging and encouraging conversation,” said Chapman. “The mayor has assured us that it will not interfere with his day to day duties as mayor because by statute he is still the mayor. He is still the mayor. So we got those points of clarity taken care of.”
If the mayor is not able to perform his duties, Chapman said Mayor Pro Temp Robert Byrd is prepared to take his place.
“The mayor did allude to if at any point it got to the point at which he couldn’t perform, he would inform us of his decision but everything is pending litigation,” said Chapman. “From this point on, business as usual until we get to that point and as of right now there’s not any action that we’re going to take on apart of the board.”
Alderman Wayne Lennep said the board did decide to remove the words “rejuvenate” and “rejuvenation” from all city property.
“We voted to remove the words ‘rejuvenate’ and ‘rejuvenation’ off of anything at the city mainly because that’s the name of the business that was in question.” said Lennep. “Those words are in the indictment so we don’t want to give the appearance of any connection to that.
To help restore the trust of the people living in Moss Point is why Chapman pushed for the special call meeting.
“The taxpayers, they want to be assured that this is not going to in anyway disrupt or interfere with the operation of the city,” said Chapman. “None of the city’s tax dollars are applied and the city’s business is still well in hand and still well taken care of.”
In a statement released on Friday, the board of alderman stated that Mayor Mario King can not be removed from office until he enters a plea of guilty or is convicted.
