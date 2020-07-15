Man arrested after being found with stolen firearm in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man in Harrison County was arrested after Biloxi police responded to a call involving a vehicle accident and an alleged intoxicated driver on Wednesday.
The man was identified as Timothy Creel, and while pursuing the investigation, officials found Creel to be in possession of a stolen firearm-- which was reported stolen through the City of Gautier.
Creel was charged with being in possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, according to police.
He was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and has two bonds set at $25,000.00 apiece.
The Biloxi Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incidents, contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112.
